PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After months of fundraising, an association of “picklers” is celebrating the start of construction of one of the region’s first outdoor pickleball facilities.
A crowd of more than 50 volunteers, donors and city officials gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of the Sanders-Trine Pickleball Complex in Platteville’s Legion Park.
“We live in a very giving community,” said Bill Sanders, a steering committee member of the Platteville Area Pickleball Association, which is spearheading the $363,000 project. “These courts will be one more amenity that will help all of us to help maintain a more healthy and active lifestyle.”
The complex, located at the corner of Pitt and Second streets, will feature eight lighted courts and a pavilion. It is named after donors Bill and Jean Sanders and Dawson and Marie Trine.
Planning began in earnest last September when PAPA members learned that the city intended to resurface its tennis courts. Initially, members thought some could be permanently repurposed for pickleball, but city officials recommended the construction of a new facility.
At present, those wishing to play outdoors utilize a retrofitted tennis court in Westview Park or a lined basketball court in Memorial Park. The Platteville Armory also accommodates three temporary courts.
But picklers need a permanent play space.
“Outside, we put chalk lines down and we have a portable net,” said PAPA committee member Cheryl Hefty. “That’s a challenge if it rains. … That makes it hard for other people to learn.”
Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing recreational sport in North America, attracting 4.2 million players in 2020 — up from 3.3 million the year prior, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
The game combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is less physically arduous than tennis and played on a smaller court, making it a favorite among retirees.
“I played tennis up until seven years ago and then I fractured my pelvis,” said Jean Sanders. “My physical therapist said, ‘You could play tennis, but…’ So I decided the ‘but’ would change to pickleball.”
Platteville added the activity to the city’s recreation programming catalog in 2013, and PAPA’s membership totals about 60 players.
“Platteville is not unique in pickleball being a growing sport in our area that we now need to find a home for,” said Luke Peters, parks and recreation director. “If they don’t yet, many communities will be looking at them soon.”
The association has raised $335,000 to finance the complex, which includes a city contribution of $50,000 using funds from park impact fees and a trust.
The association hopes to fundraise the remaining balance to purchase a shed, picnic tables and ball-serving machines.
“We’ve been told by several community members that of all the projects that have gone on here in Platteville, no one has seen the money raised as quickly as they have on our project,” said Dena Grutz, a PAPA steering committee member. “There are people out there who are generous and have never even heard of the sport.”
Construction, to be undertaken by Owen’s Excavating and Trenching, of Cuba City, will begin in early May and conclude by Aug. 20. Once completed, the city will maintain the facility.