GALENA, Ill. — A woman was injured Sunday when her vehicle rolled after she swerved to avoid an oncoming car on a rural Galena road.
Peyton L. Bastian, 19, of Hanover, was northbound on West Blackjack Road about a half-mile north of West Beaty Hill Road about 4:30 p.m. when she crested a small hill and encountered a southbound vehicle partially in the northbound lane. Bastian took evasive action to avoid a collision, veering off the road to the east where her vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over.
The southbound vehicle continued on West Blackjack Road. Both Bastian and a witness at the scene provided sheriff’s officials with a description of the vehicle.
Bastian was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.