Owners of Bread & Vine Bakery, the café in Galena, plan to bring their sophisticated fare to a novel, true nightclub in The Magnolia event center in Dubuque’s downtown.
Bread & Vine Bakery has fast become a staple of Galena’s bustling Main Street restaurant scene, since opening in May of 2021. The cafe’s bright and airy storefront, tangerine accents, and cases packed with macarons in brilliant hues or croissants toasted to golden set it apart from most other eateries in town. The food menu focuses on small plates, with many international influences, meant to be shared.
Early next year Eric Bonnetain — who opened the café with wife Monique — plans to bring that same food menu, but into a space with a completely different ambiance.
“It’s going to be more like a restaurant and lounge,” he said. “It will be very sexy, very clubby. The building will be lit at night, so you can’t miss it. We want it to be a landmark.”
The new Bread & Vine will occupy what was B-Spoke Bar & Restaurant — the bar and kitchen side of The Driftless social club before its rebranding into The Magnolia event center in January of this year. Set to open in January 2023, the Dubuque-based Bread & Vine will be open weekends and most weeknights for dinner and dancing. It also will serve as the exclusive caterer for events at The Magnolia.
Bonnetain’s vision is focused on the new place offering features he finds lacking in Dubuque’s current nightlife.
“There are enough beer bars in Dubuque. You don’t need me,” he said. “There will be craft cocktails. My feeling is the crowd will be dressed up. We’ll have a DJ for house music. I’m not going to have a live band.”
Bonnetain is especially excited about a feature inspired by a regular event at bars in Miami — Sunday dancing brunch.
“People will come to brunch, party until 6 to 7 p.m. and then go home and be fine the next day,” he said.
The new Bread & Vine’s food menu will bear close resemblance to the café in Galena. Bonnetain described it as “eclectic, upscale bar food.”
“It’s mostly small plates, with some options for fish and meats,” he said. “The same pastry we have in Galena will come. We have some French items, some Asian and Cuban items, some Mexican. Yes, my roots are French. But I spent a lot of time in Asia, in Mexico, in Miami. My food is easy to share, so it is affordable.”
The Magnolia co-owner Bobby Koneru said he thinks Bread & Vine’s addition to the space will bring both current fans and people looking for something new in Dubuque.
“There is a pretty big Dubuque following of Bread & Vine in Galena,” he said. “And that whole (Millwork) area is shaping into the city’s nightlife hub. This will add something to that.”
