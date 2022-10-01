Owners of Bread & Vine Bakery, the café in Galena, plan to bring their sophisticated fare to a novel, true nightclub in The Magnolia event center in Dubuque’s downtown.

Bread & Vine Bakery has fast become a staple of Galena’s bustling Main Street restaurant scene, since opening in May of 2021. The cafe’s bright and airy storefront, tangerine accents, and cases packed with macarons in brilliant hues or croissants toasted to golden set it apart from most other eateries in town. The food menu focuses on small plates, with many international influences, meant to be shared.

