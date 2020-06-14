On a recent Thursday morning, the Rev. Lillian Daniel stood on the pulpit addressing a virtually empty sanctuary, expounding on the significance of the upcoming Pentecost Sunday.
Staff joined her at First Congregational Church of Dubuque, but during the brief transitions among her sermon, biblical readings and hymns, a silence hung in the air, suspended.
There were no coughs, sniffles or crinkling of lozenge wrappers. No babbling or crying of young children.
But for the online viewer watching the service, which was recorded and uploaded to the internet — as has been the practice for more than four years — the peculiar circumstances might go unnoticed were they unaware that all face-to-face church activities were canceled in March with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Daniel, the congregation’s senior pastor, contextualizes it as another stage in the evolution of the church, which began when Jesus’ disciples discovered a way to open the doors of Christianity during Pentecost.
“All along the road of the church there have been moments where there have been technological changes forced upon us,” she said. “The church has always been learning new ways to communicate.”
The physical separation caused by the current pandemic is no different.
The internet has provided new opportunities for the faith community to reach beyond the church’s walls through a new medium, Daniel said.
Recent sermons have racked more views on YouTube than those created prior to the pandemic by a factor of 10. After the threat of COVID-19 abates, the recording will continue.
“It’s Pentecost moment and an invitation,” she said.
VIRTUALLY TOGETHER
Throughout the pandemic, multiple Dubuque-area faith communities turned to the internet as states restricted mass gatherings.
Although painful, the disruption pushed congregations to discover new methods of worship that some will maintain even as traditional practices return.
Dr. Adib Kassas, the imam, or worship leader, at Tri-State Islamic Center in Dubuque, has found a global audience for online services.
Since the pandemic’s start, he has streamed sermons live over social media. Even members of his family who live in Syria tune in.
“It’s making the world so small,” Kassas said.
Social distancing necessitated that prayers during the holy month of Ramadan be conducted from home rather than in a group setting at a mosque.
Kassas said the practice created a special atmosphere within his household, and he hopes it continues.
Using the video meeting platform Zoom, congregants of Dubuque’s Temple Beth El hold monthly Shabbat services, welcoming the Jewish Sabbath.
But Judaism, like most religions, is meant to be experienced together, said Temple President Alan Garfield.
“When a (COVID-19) vaccine and medicines are developed, we will go back to in-person (worship), he said. “Judaism is an adaptable religion.”
HEALTHY CONCERNS
Knowing that return to in-person worship is coming, some religious leaders believe the newfound gravity of viral exposure likely will shape future observances, steering congregations to reduce forms of interpersonal contact that serve as vectors of transmission.
No longer will attending church while sick be considered a badge of honor, Daniel said. Perhaps the passing of the collection plate will be supplanted by PayPal and the sign of peace by a peace sign.
“We’re going to be worried about the next virus,” she said.
The Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, said the congregation is “taking things day by day” at a pace that respects people’s hesitations.
“Eventually … we’ll get back together,” he said. “We’ll fill the church and fill the pews.”
Gibbs anticipates that, during holy communion, people will return to sharing a chalice, but leaders might reinstitute restrictions on communal reception from the cup during flu season. Additionally, the host will be handed to recipients rather than placed on their tongues, the latter already being an infrequent practice, he said.
Currently, when people line up for holy communion, they must maintain a 6-foot separation, but Gibbs expects the practice, along with the requirement that attendees wear masks, will dissipate when a vaccine is released.
“I think we’ll return to some sense of normalcy,” he said.