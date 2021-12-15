EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque has initiated condemnation proceedings after the East Dubuque District Library declined the city’s offer for a potential easement in the library’s parking lot.
The proposed easement would offer access to the rear of 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave., two properties the city condemned and acquired earlier this year. After library officials refused to grant the easement, the city informed the library that it would pursue eminent domain proceedings and offered $2,500 for the property.
Library officials had until Dec. 4 to accept the offer. The city now is “exercising the right of eminent domain by condemnation proceedings” to gain access to the property, according to a legal complaint filed by City Attorney Terry Kurt on Thursday.
The complaint filed in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court states that it is necessary that the city acquire the property “for the use of the people of the Municipality of East Dubuque for municipal purposes.”
It also notes that the city is asking the court to determine compensation and “enter such orders as may be necessary that the (city) be allowed to enter on the property and use it upon payment of full compensation.”
Library Director Brian Gomoll declined to comment on the complaint, stating that he had not yet received the documents and would need to consult with the library’s attorney.
“We will have a response after we consult our legal counsel,” he said.
In a previous statement, East Dubuque District Library board members said the city’s offer did not address their concerns about liability and cost related to the easement. They also said the library’s planned expansion, which includes a community room, expanded children’s area and additional storage space, “does not accommodate the library parking lot being used as a private driveway.”
Library leaders are revamping their plans for that expansion and renovation project, which recently hit a speed bump when bids came back about $1 million over the budgeted $1.6 million. Library officials have attributed that jump to increased material costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a recent meeting, the library’s Board of Trustees agreed to maintain the planned footprint for the expansion but pare down planned renovations to the existing building.
The board also decided to use alternative, cheaper materials for finishing touches such as paint and carpet.
Gomoll said the board will review updated plans from Straka Johnson Architects in early January and that members hope to re-bid the project in February.
“We’re still going to make a great product,” he said. “That’s not in question here, but there are certain things that the board will have to discuss in the reality we’re living in.”