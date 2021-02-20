WARREN, Ill. — Authorities said one person was pronounced dead after a fire destroyed a Warren home Wednesday.
Two other people were injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a press release issued Friday by the Warren Police Department. None of the names of the three people have been released.
Calls made Wednesday by the Telegraph Herald seeking information on the blaze were not returned.
The release issued Friday states that the fire at 109 Clark St. was reported at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Responding firefighters found the two-story home “engulfed in flames and smoke.”
“Warren Fire located one individual on the porch roof and another individual who had jumped from a second-story window,” the release states. “Warren Fire was made aware of another individual who was still in the residence. That individual was later located in the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.”
The home was destroyed, and the fire remains under investigation, with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal assisting.