News in your town

Local libraries take special measures to 'isolate,' clean books

Funding available for Dubuque County organizations providing emergency food

Documents: Manchester man admitted visiting woman the night before she was found dead in 2004

6 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 3 more at Dubuque nursing home; 3 site investigations in Grant County

City of Dubuque OKs July 4 fireworks request, backup date for country club

Tips sought after golf cart stolen in Jo Daviess County

Reynolds allows Iowa campgrounds to open Friday

New local initiative guides employers through COVID-19 safety protocols

Local Dubuque charity donates $130,000 worth of medical equipment to Ethiopian hospital

Dubuque County law enforcement focus on education, see glimmers of restlessness

Sentencing again postponed for Manchester man convicted of 1979 murder of teen

UW-P to implement furloughs in wake of $14.7 million shortfall

Southwest Health to require patients to wear face coverings

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

'The ICUs are full of us:' 3 deaths reported as Dubuque Marshallese community hit hard by COVID-19

City of Dubuque providing emergency shelter for some with COVID-19, expect need to increase

Police: Fennimore resident stabbed man during altercation