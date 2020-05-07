HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities seek the public’s help after a golf cart was stolen in Jo Daviess County.
The white, 2000 Club Cart golf cart was taken from a property in rural Hanover on Sunday, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that the cart has a decal on the front of the roof saying “Bada Bing,” a front windshield and a rear-facing seating area.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.