The importance of knowing how federal COVID-19 relief funds will be spent in Iowa took up much of a Saturday morning conversation with Dubuque Democratic legislators.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and state Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart spoke during this month’s crackerbarrel, hosted by Dubuque Federation of Labor. About 25 people tuned in to watch the virtual event live.
Great River Area Labor Federation President Tom Townsend said other lawmakers representing Dubuque County were asked to participate, but they either declined or did not respond.
In the forum, lawmakers highlighted the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Isenhart said county residents should voice their opinions on how the state's estimated allocation of $4.5 billion should be spent, especially since COVID-19 relief fund bills have not been moving through the state level.
"Coming into the session, Iowa House Democrats and I think Senate Democrats, too, made COVID response, relief, recovery the number one issue," he said. "Unfortunately, I'm really not aware of one significant discussion we've had on that."
Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of the Statehouse, as well as the governor's office.
Isenhart encouraged people to figure out what they want prioritized when it comes to COVID-19 relief funding and then share those priorities with their local legislators.
"It's economic stimulus," he said. "It's designed to put people back to work and doing some of the basic infrastructure needs … to put our communities back in a position of being stronger in the future than perhaps before the pandemic."
Jochum added that she agreed with the American Rescue Plan rule stating that the funds cannot be used to offset tax cuts. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Iowa onto a lawsuit earlier this week against the rule, she noted.
Jochum said Iowa's COVID-19 relief funds are being placed in a separate account from the state's general fund. Due to this, she said, how Reynolds spends the stimulus money will be tracked to ensure it is being spent correctly.
"As long as we have that money in a separate account so we can track it, I think we're going to be in OK shape," Jochum said.
The lawmakers also expressed disappointment with certain bills that did not make it through the second legislative "funnel." James said a bill that would cap insulin prices at $100 per month was one such piece of legislation.
"The insurance industry lobby and big pharma have very strong efforts against bills like that, and so we'll just keep on working and taking it up next year and the year after and the year after until we can ensure people have the life-saving medication that they need," James said.
Both James and Jochum also spoke against the gun bill signed Friday by Reynolds.
As of July 1, people can buy handguns from private nonlicensed sources such as websites, gun shows and individuals without a permit or background check. People also will be able to carry a gun into public places such as grocery stores and malls without prior safety training or a permit.
"Truly, they will not make our neighborhoods safer, nor are they going to tame that gun violence that we see in our society," Jochum said. "What is so ironic is that as the (Iowa) Senate was debating that bill two weeks ago, guess what was going on? The mass shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado."