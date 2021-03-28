EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Maggie Thiltgen’s morning started off differently than most days.
When her son, Jordan Duerr, usually left for East Dubuque High School, she followed behind as she headed off to work at Medical Associates.
But this day was different. It was a crisp spring day, full of beginnings and endings. High school would end in four weeks, and Jordan planned to start school at Northeast Iowa Community College in the fall.
That day, he had an Advanced Placement calculus test, so he was able to snooze his alarm and sleep later than usual. Following his exam, he and his friends planned to celebrate by going to see the new Captain America movie, Jordan’s favorite of the Marvel superheroes.
But after school, Jordan’s vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer that had disobeyed a traffic control device on U.S. 20 in East Dubuque. He was rushed to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and soon after, he was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The following day, doctors informed Thiltgen that he would not wake up.
“When we were in Iowa City, he had a major brain injury, and they talked to us about organ donations,” she said. “I never thought it would happen to my family or me.”
But as she reflected on her 17-year-old son, the one who hated to smile, but when he did, let out the most contagious laugh, Thiltgen knew organ donation was what he would want.
“We thought it was a great option because Jordan was always so caring and giving and was definitely in shape (physically),” she said. “We weren’t hesitant at all.”
Thiltgen later decided to write the people who have received her son’s organs. Since his death, Thiltgen has met with one of the women who received one of his kidneys, and she has corresponded with a man who had some of Jordan’s tissue placed in his knee when he received a knee replacement.
She hasn’t met him in person yet but plans to after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Thiltgen also joined Iowa Donor Network as a volunteer to teach people more about the benefits of donating organs, either while living or after death.
“I feel like a part of him still lives because his living organs are in people,” she said of her son. “Other people are walking around with part of him. At least I have something good that has come out of this stuff.”
In an effort to inform people about the benefits of donating organs, April was established as Donate Life Month in the U.S. in 2003.
“Really the whole goal was to increase awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Heather Butterfield, director of strategic communications with Iowa Donor Network. “It is so important for people to register to be organ donors. That one ‘yes’ potentially transforms hundreds of lives. In the U.S., there are about 108,000 (people) currently waiting for an organ transplant.”
A LIFE-SAVING DECISION
About 13 years ago, Trina Hingtgen was told that she had heart failure and, eventually, would need a heart transplant.
Her sister had been diagnosed with heart failure when she was 20 years old. She died at 25.
Years passed for Hingtgen, of Fennimore, Wis., who continued to work full time as a nurse at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
In January 2020, she started to experience changes in her health.
First, she noticed her weight fluctuate. Then, her energy levels started to decline.
In the spring of 2020, Hingtgen underwent tests to see if she was eligible to be put on a list to receive a heart transplant. She was added to the list in June.
“By (last) June, I was feeling like, wow, I probably don’t have much longer to live,” she said. “People will ask, ‘When is the surgery scheduled?’ Unfortunately, you don’t know because someone has to die for you to get it.”
On June 18, 2020, staff at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison called Hingtgen to say they had a heart for her. But after her arrival, the hospital told her it wasn’t a match.
The next day, they called again. They had another heart.
The recovery since the surgery has been difficult for Hingtgen, who had unexpected complications, but as slow-moving as the process has been, she is thankful.
“It changed my life drastically,” she said. “For me, I have one grandson, and I learned my daughter was pregnant the week before my transplant.”
Hingtgen said she does not know anything about her donor, and after months of drafting a letter to her donor’s family, it’s finally finished.
“You want to use the right words,” she said. “It’s kind of a hard letter to write because saying ‘thank you’ isn’t enough, but that is the only thing I have to say or know to say.”
A WAITING GAME
Like Hingtgen, many people on the lengthy organ donation list are waiting for organs from deceased donors. But some people also receive organ transplants via living donors.
Organs from deceased donors can be taken if the person dies in a hospital, usually from an injury sustained in an incident such as a car crash and after which they are put on a ventilator and appear to be deteriorating neurotically, said Carol Hay, community outreach coordinator for University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, a member of Donate Life Wisconsin.
Before someone’s organs can be used, physicians must review their medical records to see if they qualify as well as determine if they are registered through their state.
“People that go on to be organ donors are a very small percentage of people, and it’s only 3% of people that meet that,” Hay said. “They have to be brain dead and on a mechanical ventilator. That’s really why there is a shortage. If more people would agree to be a living donor, that would go a long way.”
But even for living donors, the process is rigorous.
After years of living a not-so-healthy lifestyle, Rich Masterson, of Galena, Ill., developed kidney disease.
“(My doctor) educated me on what kidney disease is and how to slow it down or stop it,” he said. “Mine was too far advanced to stop it. I made tremendous lifestyle changes to slow down my disease, but eventually, I got to stage 5 and I was just about to go on dialysis.”
Masterson’s son was prepared to be a living donor and give one of his kidneys to his dad, but during the screening process, the doctors discovered he had a heart murmur, so he was disqualified.
Masterson didn’t want to ask his daughter, who worked as an emergency room doctor in California.
He went on a list for people needing kidney transplants in the United States and was prepared to wait anywhere from three to seven years, he said.
Hay said people needing kidney transplants take up 80% of the donor waiting list, with liver transplants coming in second at 15%.
But because Masterson’s blood type was AB-positive, known as the “universal recipient” blood type, it shortened his wait time to only nine months. In October 2018, he received a transplant.
Many people do not sign up to be deceased organ donors when renewing or registering for a driver’s license. In Wisconsin, 56% of drivers are registered to be organ donors, 65% of drivers are registered in Illinois and 62% are in Iowa.
“We die and take our organs with us when one person can save multiple people if you take the step to do that,” Masterson said. “I tell people that there is life after a death sentence thanks to organ donations.”
A SECOND CHANCE
Sarah Jochum’s death was swift and unexpected.
In August 2018, she fell down a flight of stairs at her mother’s house and was brought to the hospital in Iowa City. But the doctor sat with her parents and informed them her brain stem was dead. Sarah was gone.
A social worker asked if they would be willing to donate Sarah’s organs.
“Sarah’s father and I looked at each other and jointly said, ‘Yes, if it will help give hope and life to others,’” said her mom, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque.
When making the decision to donate organs, families are asked if they know anyone on the waiting list for a transplant, Pam Jochum said. She had a candidate in mind.
Family friend Steve “Gomer” Smith, of Asbury, Iowa, was waiting for a liver transplant at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He ended up being a match.
After the transplant, Smith’s daughter Mollie Smith said her dad began to act and look like himself again.
“He was enjoying life again,” she said. “He was with his friends, and it seemed like he was slowly getting back into his own interests.”
Smith ultimately died months after the transplant in a vehicle crash, but Mollie Smith said the decision to donate Sarah’s organs gave her dad a second chance at life.
“He was destined to die, and if he was not going to receive an organ, he would have passed away much sooner,” she said. “This gave him a second chance.”
Pam Jochum said she visited Smith the day after Thanksgiving in 2018 and remembers tears welling in his eyes as he shared his memories of Sarah.
“Sarah was the only person in my life who truly practiced unconditional love,” Pam Jochum said. “She was my gift, and I have no doubt that she was happy to give other people hope and joy.”
THE PERFECT MATCHES
Unlike Masterson’s issues with finding a living donor match, Barb Okey, of Platteville, Wis., had options.
The build-up to her transplant took place over the course of about two decades when she was diagnosed with Buerger’s disease, an illness that causes blood vessels to swell, preventing blood flow.
By 2016, Okey’s health began to take a turn for the worse, and she was told she would need a kidney transplant in just a few years.
“I had severe itchy skin, I could fall asleep anywhere, and I retained a lot of water,” she said.
Okey’s sister Becky Heins went through the screening to see if she would be a candidate to donate, but she was not a match.
Brenda Quale, Okey’s other sister, decided she would try.
“We were a 100% match,” Quale said. “I knew it was something I would never get asked to do again — to save someone that you love.”
The morning of the surgery, Quale said, she was terrified and knew the procedure would not just change her life but save her sister’s.
“For me (as a nurse), I’ve seen a lot of babies that were born with just one kidney, and I’m like, ‘If they can survive on one kidney, why can’t I?’” Quale said. “To give the gift of life is just unreal. I look at her every day and think, ‘Holy cow. Because of me, she’s still alive.’”
Finding the perfect match for Rod Thomas’ kidney transplant was easier than anticipated, as well, because Thomas’ donation came from his wife, Linda Thomas, of Platteville, Wis.
“I was more than happy to donate because I could see his health was deteriorating,” Linda said.
Linda said 10 years after the transplant, she feels fine. The only change in her life is she can no longer take Tylenol. Her husband is battling lung cancer, but overall, he is doing all right as well.
“It’s just so affirming, and you can help somebody without damaging yourself, whether you are a living kidney donor or on the deceased list,” she said. “You don’t have to take your organs with you. You can help save someone’s life.”
If possible, living donor organ transplants are preferred to organs coming from a deceased person, said Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, associate professor of surgery and medical director at University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation.
“The living donor lasts, on average, almost twice as long as the deceased donor,” she said. “The living donors have more longevity because to give a kidney as a living person, you have to be in pretty remarkable health.”
Someone who has had COVID-19, has recovered and tests negative even could be a donor.
“We wait 28 days and retest them, and if they test negative, they can be a living donor or a deceased donor,” Neidlinger said.
She said she hears many reasons why people think they cannot donate. They are too old, they have health issues, or they think if they register, medical providers will not try to save them if they were hospitalized, but none of those myths are true.
“We have donors who are 80 years old. We have donors who have died who have had high blood pressure,” she said. “No one knows someone’s donor registry status at all. Even if the health teams knew, professionally and ethically, no one would withhold care.”
After finishing school and training to perform organ transplants, Neidlinger said she needed to meet with the families of deceased organ donors. That’s where she realized what a difference she was making.
“People generally know that organ donation is a good thing for transplant recipients, and there is no doubt about it, but I am not sure everybody knows it can be a silver lining for families, too,” she said. “It doesn’t change the fact that their person has died, but it does sort of allow for those things like legacy.”