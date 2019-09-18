Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced plans for the equivalent of more than 60 new assistant prosecutors across the state, but little of that additional manpower will come to the southwest corner of the state.
The state budget funds the equivalent of 64.95 new full-time assistant district attorney positions around the state. Evers announced that the positions would be spread out across 56 counties.
Evers’ office released a chart that shows Milwaukee and Brown counties will each get three new positions. Dane County would get 1.15 positions; La Crosse and Eau Claire counties, two positions each; Marathon County, 3.5 positions; Outagamie County, two positions; Kenosha County, one position; and Racine County, two positions.
However, no new positions were allocated for Crawford, Grant or Lafayette counties. Iowa County will be allocated the equivalent of one-fourth of a new full-time prosecutor, according to the chart.