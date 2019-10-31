Two Dubuque City Council candidates recently received endorsements from an organized labor group.
The Dubuque Federation of Labor backed Danny Sprank in the Ward 3 race and Brad Cavanagh for the Ward 4 seat in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, election, according to a press release.
Sprank and Phil Atkinson are vying for a two-year term representing Ward 3. The winner will serve the remainder of Kate Larson’s term.
Cavanagh faces Jay Schiesl in the Ward 4 race. The seat is being vacated by Jake Rios, who declined to run for re-election.
The press release states that the labor group’s delegates felt that both Ward 2 candidates, incumbent Luis Del Toro and challenger Laura Roussell, were highly qualified.
The labor group said that neither at-large council candidate — incumbent David Resnick and challenger Luke Schiltz — completed a survey used for determining endorsements.