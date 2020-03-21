City of Dubuque officials this week agreed to pay $7,500 to settle a claim that a police officer illegally stopped and searched a local man in 2018.
Timothy McKenzie, 51, this summer filed suit in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids against the city and Officer Kimberly Hoover. He claimed Hoover lacked probable cause and reasonable suspicion when she stopped and searched him in July 2018 while investigating a report of gunfire.
McKenzie was found to be unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm as a convicted felon and was arrested on Iowa charges. Those charges later were dropped in favor of a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
However, McKenzie successfully argued in his federal criminal proceedings that he never should have been stopped by Hoover. A federal magistrate judge agreed.
Dubuque attorney Les Reddick said the city denies any wrongdoing by Hoover. Reddick said the city chose to settle to avoid a costly legal defense, estimated at $50,000 if the case were to go to trial, and in light of the fact a federal court in McKenzie’s criminal proceedings found the stop to be unlawful.
McKenzie had sought an unspecified amount of damages for alleged violations to his constitutional rights against unreasonable seizure.