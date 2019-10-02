The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed Lock and Dam No. 12 on the Mississippi River to replace the structure’s original gates.
The lock was closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday — the lock will be closed for the scheduled replacement of miter gates, according to Lockmaster John Mueller. During that time, navigation is closed through the lock.
Mueller said these are the lock’s original gates, making them 85 years old.
“The last time they took gates out was in 2002,” he said. “They refurbished them, replaced the damaged metal. These, now, are going to be brand-new gates.”
Gary Kilburg, lockmaster of Lock and Dam No. 11 at Dubuque, said that since the work was scheduled, it won’t impact movement too much.
Kilburg said Lock and Dam 11 received the same upgrade in spring 2018.
Mueller said subsequent 12-hour closures are scheduled for this Thursday, Oct. 3, and two days next week. He said this work is necessary due to natural metal fatigue over time.