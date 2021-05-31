The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Randy S. McDaniels, 37, of 2404 White St., was arrested at 6:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that McDaniels assaulted Laqwieda S. Wright, 35, of the same address in the presence of her children, ages 14 and 12.
- Caya K. Trawick, 19, of Elgin, Ill., was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in the area of University Avenue and Algona Street on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Trawick assaulted Alex M. Heckard, 19, of 2027 University Ave., in the presence of their 2-year-old daughter.