CUBA CITY, Wis. — Roger Svoboda was a class act, best known for playing the saxophone and singing. He toured internationally and even appeared in a movie, but in the music rooms of southwest Wisconsin, his magnum opus became the betterment of his students.
They called him “Mr. S,” and for 30 years, he oversaw the band and choral programs in the Cuba City School District.
Roger was known for saying, “Let’s get it right.” In his pursuit of excellence, he drove the district’s black and gold “mean marching machine” to parades and state championships, where they amassed a collection of accolades that filled the school’s trophy case.
Students recalled Mr. S’s passion, the sweat forming on his wrinkled face as he conducted with a small baton, gesticulating madly, urging the performers onward.
“When he was strict, they were afraid of him,” said his daughter Marla Laudenslager. “But as you get older … you think, ‘He was trying to make something of me.’”
In addition to teaching, Roger performed with more than 20 different groups in the tri-state area. People trailed him as he played dance jobs at the area’s supper clubs on weekends.
Big band music was his favorite, and after Roger retired from teaching, he toured with the Guy Lombardo Royal Canadians.
Roger died on May 23 of natural causes at the age of 89.
Roger grew up poor. He was born on Jan. 19, 1932, in Oak Park, Ill. When he was 2 years old, his mother, Sylvia Svoboda, died. Roger’s father, Fred Svoboda, remarried, and the boy was raised by his stepmother, Florence.
In a previous interview, Roger told the Telegraph Herald that Fred ran a repair shop and was an “automotive genius.”
“He was a hard-driving man and demanding person,” Roger said. “You didn’t argue with him. … Any money I made, I had to pay him half. I still love him because he taught me how to work.”
Roger graduated from high school in 1950 and enrolled at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago.
Before completing his degree, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was shipped overseas to serve in the Korean War.
The Army assigned Roger to an engineering unit that constructed floating bridges, but a superior officer asked the soldiers to form a band to bring some amusement to the troops. Roger and three others comprised the “1437th Float Bridge Quartet.”
After returning stateside, he met Marilyn Schiwinger in 1954 at a venue where he performed. The couple married on Oct. 30, 1954. They raised five children: Marla, Lisa, KaraLynn, R.J. and Andrea.
Roger took his first teaching position in Waukegan, Ill., and directed the Racine Elks band before accepting a position in Cuba City in 1963.
The family lived in a neighborhood where doors remained unlocked and residents knew everything about one another.
At Christmastime, they attended Midnight Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church, sang with the Cuba City United Methodist Church choir and returned home to snack on cookies and unwrap presents.
As an instructor, Roger assessed his pupils candidly.
“The beauty of music is trying to bring out what the composer intended through the notes,” he would tell a local newspaper reporter upon his retirement.
But Roger also was kind — the sort of man who, when he spotted a student walking alongside the road, stopped to give the kid a lift.
“A teacher isn’t just a teacher in the classroom,” said one of Roger’s former students, Tom Busch, who now directs the Pulaski High School band program. “You make relationships with people, whether in a cornfield or a bandstand in Chicago, Ill.”
Roger’s hunger for touring drew him back to the road full time.
In 1977, he departed Cuba City and joined Al Pierson’s Big Band U.S.A. The group traveled worldwide.
“Students would call the house and beg my mom to tell him to come back to teaching because they missed him,” Lisa said.
Roger returned to Cuba City in 1979 when KaraLynn suffered injuries in a car crash. Mr. S was back.
Upon his 1995 retirement, the Cuba City Common Council issued a proclamation, declaring July 3 the start of “Mr. S. Week.”
Roger resumed touring with Pierson that year as a member of the rebooted Guy Lombardo Royal Canadians. The group performed in 45 states and 17 countries and even played at the inaugural balls of two U.S. presidents.
“He never said ‘no’ to anything I asked him to do,” Pierson said. “He was never home. He was with me. He was like a little brother.”
After Marilyn died in 2015, Roger moved the following year to Eagle Pointe Place, an assisted-living facility in Dubuque.
He serenaded the residents on a white electric baby grand that looks down over the communal dining hall. Sometimes, he arranged small concerts in his apartment.
After years on the road, Roger wanted to take meals in his room, where he could watch television. He preferred sports matches and games but also was fascinated by daytime talk shows hosted by Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos.
“This is stupid,” Roger would tell Lisa. “I can’t believe people do that stuff.”
During her visits, he often reviewed with her a list he kept by his bedside on which he had written the names of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Now, remind me. Who are Alison’s children?” he asked, as Lisa recalled those conversations. “Who does Melissa belong to?”
Roger did not want to forget anyone.