Police said a Dubuque man faces a slew of charges after cashing and attempting to cash stolen checks two years ago.
Patrick T. Mintz, 32, of 82 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging ongoing criminal conduct and six counts of conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, as well as three counts of probation violation.
Court documents state that Mintz and two other men who have not yet been charged were involved in a check-cashing scheme that began in August 2017.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Mintz’s vehicle on Aug. 3, 2017, and recovered checkbooks and credit cards belonging to 16 victims, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Mintz and one of the men were identified on surveillance footage purchasing items at various local stores during August 2017.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in September 2017.