The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brittany T. Haymer, 20, 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 102, was arrested at about 5:55 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Haymer assaulted Juan M. Bolden, 20, of the same address.
- Tyrone Russell, 40, of 3253 Getty Terrace, was arrested at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Russell assaulted Cleo R. Jones, 25, of the same address.