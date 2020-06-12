Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library will re-open to the public with limited services on Monday, June 15, the library announced in a press release.
Hours will be 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The library will implement social distancing practices and other guidelines for its staff and visitors, according to the release.
Available services will include checking out library materials, genealogy, service/reference desk questions, printing/copying/faxing, and limited computer use. Patrons who would like to use a computer will need to call 563-589-4225 or visit the front desk to sign up for a time slot. The library will continue to offer curbside pickup service as well. New hours for curbside service are 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 12-2 p.m. on weekends.
Also, effective June 15, the waiver on past due items and hold fees will end. Expired hold fees will go back on accounts and patrons with items that are overdue by seven or more days will have their accounts frozen. Patrons can check the status of their accounts online at www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
In-person programming at the library remains canceled through the end of July. The library will continue to offer a variety of online programming, book clubs and activities through its social media channels:@carnegiestout on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.