Thirty-three nonprofits, 45 projects and 1,200 volunteers.
Those were the numbers as Dubuque Days of Caring kicked off its annual volunteer event on Friday, with volunteers throughout the area working on projects requested by nonprofits who need a little extra help.
“After a two-year hiatus, I was a little worried about what our engagement rates would be,” said Amanda Iburg, this year’s event chairperson. “But our response rate has been huge.”
Dubuque Days of Caring is a collaborative effort between Young Professionals of Dubuque, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
"It's a big collaboration between a lot of different organizations in the community," Iburg said. "And then there are our nonprofits who request the projects, which are usually things that wouldn't get done otherwise because they're just not in the budget."
Iburg estimated that half of the volunteers come from John Deere, with several other companies participating with their own groups. Family groups and school groups also sign up to help.
The bulk of the work was done on Friday, although a few other projects took place on other days this week.
"'Days of Caring' can be a bit misleading,' Iburg said. "It used to be multiple days, but now we concentrate on just one day. But we do have groups that will take on projects on other days. We had a big school group from Mazzuchelli (Catholic Middle School) on Wednesday doing a project."
Jessie Ehrlich, who chaired the event in 2019, was part of a group from DB&T and HTLF that worked at Four Mounds Foundation gardening, mulching, planting flowers, raking and weeding.
"I've been involved with Days of Caring for several years," she said. "As long as I can remember, DB&T and HTLF has had a volunteer group go out. We do enjoy Four Mounds for our project. It's been a great connection and a great relationship."
Ehrlich said DB&T and HTLF had about two dozen volunteers at Four Mounds, and another 10 who worked at Steeple Square.
"After two years of not having it, we're super excited to get it rolling again," she said. "The response this year has been great."
Iburg said many volunteer groups will return to the same nonprofit every year.
"Several of them have an ongoing relationship with some of the nonprofits," she said. "For example, Alliant (Energy) has always gone out to Storybook (Zoo). Once they've made that connection, they like to continue that relationship."
At Four Mounds, conservation manager Jay Potter said the Days of Caring group from DB&T and HTLF has been coming out to Four Mounds for at least a decade.
"It's usually always outside projects," he said. "Getting that amount of manpower for something like this is always a challenge."
Four Mounds executive director Jill Courtney said the Days of Caring volunteers provide an invaluable service.
"Getting that large a group of people together in the springtime is very valuable to us," she said. "I don't know that we would be able to get it done without their help."
Volunteer groups sign up through the Dubuque Days of Caring website or Volunteer Dubuque, a website through the United Way that advertises volunteer opportunities throughout the area. Dubuque Days of Caring also operates a Facebook page.
"I would advocate that our best resource for anyone interested in volunteering next year would be to like our Facebook page and follow along," Ehrlich said. "At Volunteer Dubuque, they can sign up for alerts and get notifications."
Because Days of Caring is held in the spring, many of the tasks involve gardening projects, but Iburg said the needs of the nonprofits run the gamut.
"They could include painting, indoor organizing, spring cleaning or gardening," she said. "We collect projects and continually encourage nonprofits to get involved and register with their needs."
Volunteers can choose the project or projects they'd like to tackle by visiting the website and viewing what the needs are from the nonprofits that have registered.
"They can see what organization they'll be serving, whether it's indoors or outdoors, and we have a wide variety of timeframes," Iburg said. "There are some all day projects or some that are just a few hours."
Iburg said that sometimes a request is made for a Saturday project or a project during the week, and Days of Caring does whatever they can to accommodate the request.
"Everyone was fully aware, especially this year, that staffing has been limited, but these nonprofits have continued to serve our community," she said. "We're here to help, to take some of these larger projects off their hands so they can continue to do the good work they do, and I'm happy to say that everything that was requested this year, we've been able to do."