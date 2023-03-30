Last year, the Dubuque Drug Task Force responded to 38 overdose cases, four of which resulted in deaths.

“This is just the number of overdoses reported to us,” said Sgt. Adam Williams, of the Dubuque Drug Task Force. “... A majority of overdoses (that) occurred go underreported. We ask that (when) overdoses happen, you need to let somebody know. We don’t need personal information, but need to know about these. We want to solve cases and get these drugs off the street.”

