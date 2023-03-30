Last year, the Dubuque Drug Task Force responded to 38 overdose cases, four of which resulted in deaths.
“This is just the number of overdoses reported to us,” said Sgt. Adam Williams, of the Dubuque Drug Task Force. “... A majority of overdoses (that) occurred go underreported. We ask that (when) overdoses happen, you need to let somebody know. We don’t need personal information, but need to know about these. We want to solve cases and get these drugs off the street.”
More than 260 people gathered at the Grand River Center to attend the Tri-State Forum on the Opioid Crisis, which featured speakers from local law enforcement, medical staff, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
“This is an epidemic,” said Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, adding that he hasn’t seen anything else like it during his 30 years in law enforcement. “To curb this, it’s not just a police department thing. It’s not just a U.S. Attorney’s Office thing. It’s not just a sheriff’s department thing. We have to work together. That’s the only way to do this, and this is a start.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy shared that 53 community members have died from opioids since 2011.
“We certainly appreciate anyone that cares enough about their community to hear about the things that we’re dealing with and what other organizations are dealing with.”
Steve Bell, assistant special agent in charge with the Drug Enforcement Administration-Omaha Division, said the DEA classifies a lethal dose of fentanyl as two milligrams, enough to sit on the tip of a pencil. Last year in Iowa, the equivalent of 187,000 lethal doses of fentanyl were seized.
“The problem is here, and it’s unfortunate that it’s not going to get better anytime soon,” he said.
Bell added that 107,000 Americans lost their lives from fentanyl overdoses or poisonings in 2021, the most recent data available.
“Overdoses to me means somebody that has been an experienced substance user used fentanyl and died,” he said. “A poisoning, and what we’re starting to see a lot more of, is people ingesting what they think is another product only to find out — well, loved ones find out — that it contains fentanyl.”
Currently in Dubuque, Williams said the most significant fentanyl pills being found are blue pills stamped with “M30,” which look like prescription medication.
“If you need to take a prescription medication, go to a doctor,” he said. “If you buy something off the street, you’re playing Russian roulette with a bullet in the chamber. You might get away with it once, but you won’t get away with it a second time.”
Dan Chatham, assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said fentanyl cases pursued by that office at the federal level have increased greatly since 2019.
“Fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances have really been coming and taking over,” he said. “We’re not really seeing any heroin anymore, it’s almost all with fentanyl.”
Drug cases pursued federally can come with more significant sentences, Chatham added, including a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison if a drug someone sold can be linked to a death or serious injury.
“They are distributed in really small quantities, and as we’ve seen over and over, just a tiny body, just a tenth of a gram, is enough to kill a person,” he said.
Two parents who have lost children to drug overdoses and drug poisonings also spoke at the event.
Lori Peter, who is from Cascade, shared the story of her son Kelly, who died in 2015 at the age of 24. Peter shared that her son struggled with addiction for five years, going from pills to heroin.
“I remember every detail of the morning of August 29, 2015, and it’s like it’s happening again right now,” Peter said. “The phone woke me up really early, and it was his dad, and he said, ‘Kelly’s not breathing.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, give him Narcan.’ ... I just lost my mind.”
Following her son’s death, Peter became a detox nurse based out of the Quad Cities. While she has seen patients die, she also spoke about the success stories she has seen.
“I’ve now had the opportunity to sit and talk with so many people, substance users, and asked them what is the thing that has been the most helpful,” she said. “Most of the time, it’s kindness and knowing that they’re worth it.”
Jeff Johnston, of Cedar Rapids, spoke with the Telegraph Herald ahead of the forum. Johnston is an author and founder of the Living Undeterred Project: A Mental Health Initiative.
Johnston’s son, Seth Carnicle, died in October 2016 from fentanyl poisoning at the age of 23. Johnston’s wife, Prudence, then died in June 2021 from alcohol-related causes, though Johnston said he also believes she died of grief.
“Death came into my life twice as an opportunity to become better, not bitter, and talk about substance abuse and talk about every aspect of mental health,” Johnston said.
Johnston, along with his sons Ian and Roman, took those topics on the road last summer, touring across the country to speak with people as part of Living Undeterred.
“My problem with labels, especially with Gen Z, is we put them in a box, and that box very often becomes a coffin,” Johnston said. “That’s exactly what my son did. He took his disorder and believed it was a negative thing. It just manifested into a long journey of just all the things that go with an addiction problem.”
This summer, Johnston will launch an app, Brightn, specifically to help Gen Z individuals create a wellness plan to help with their mental health.
“I want to help these kids,” he said. “It seems like kids think that we’ve let them down. This is about giving kids hope and purpose.”
