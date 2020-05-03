Flexsteel closes Dubuque plant, 213 jobs lost
After 84 years, Flexsteel Industries Inc. will close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.
On Wednesday morning, the company announced it will permanently shutter its recently constructed facility on Seippel Road, perhaps as soon as June.
The closure will result in the loss of 213 jobs, including about 150 manufacturing positions. The other job cuts will impact corporate employees, engineers and support workers in Dubuque.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson said it is “a sad day” for Flexsteel workers and the Dubuque community.
“It is heart-wrenching to hear this news and to know it will have a negative impact on 200-plus employees and their families,” he said. “Three years ago, we did everything humanly possible in the hopes of preventing this from happening.”
Those losing their jobs permanently include 98 employees who the company reported in March would be laid off for up to three months.
The permanent job reductions will drop Flexsteel’s workforce in the city from about 350 workers to fewer than 140.
Dubuque County unemployment over 20%
A local economic development organization estimates that Dubuque County’s unemployment rate has ballooned to nearly 21%, as businesses are hammered by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s rate stood at just 3.4% in February, according to state data.
The new estimate of 20.8% was provided Thursday to the Telegraph Herald from Greater Dubuque Development Corp., based on unemployment claims filed with the state. Iowa Workforce Development isn’t slated to release April unemployment figures for Dubuque County until at least late May.
Nearly 950 Dubuque County workers filed new unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday, according to information provided Thursday by GDDC.
There have been nearly 9,800 such claims in the county since March 15.
Reynolds loosens Iowa business restrictions
Restaurants, fitness centers, malls and retail stores in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties were permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday.
Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties are among the counties in which such businesses could open their doors. Dubuque County is among the 22 counties in which they will remain shuttered until May 15. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the counties in which businesses can reopen either have been consistently low or have been on a downward trend, Reynolds said. Conversely, the 22 counties with extended restrictions have seen high case numbers.
John Deere lays off more than 260
Dubuque County’s largest employer will lay off more than 260 employees from its local plant in the next five weeks, officials confirmed Monday. A total of 159 employees at John Deere Dubuque Works were informed Monday afternoon that they “will be placed on indefinite layoff” effective June 1, according to Jennifer Hartmann, director of strategic public relations at Deere & Co.
The impacted employees’ last day at work will be May 29.
That move will be in addition to 105 layoffs at the Dubuque facility that first were announced in February. Those originally were set to take effect April 6, but those employees’ layoff date has since been pushed back to Monday, May 4.
Local COVID-19 team pursues tests for Dubuque facility after outbreak
Local leaders are trying to work with state officials to get the staff and residents of a Dubuque long-term-care facility tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
But concerned that a state response might not be swift enough, county officials are opting to take action on their own.
Dubuque County Board of Health members voted, 4-2, on Wednesday to use appropriated funding to purchase tests from United Clinical Laboratories for all staff and residents of Dubuque Specialty Care.
Members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Command Team began Wednesday optimistic that a state response program soon would direct testing resources to Dubuque Specialty Care, where an “outbreak” was declared Tuesday after three residents and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Dubuque Farmers Market to open May 16
Organizers announced Tuesday that Dubuque Farmers Market soon will open for the season with new restrictions in place.
Its first installment will be on Saturday, May 16 — two weeks later than usual — as officials work to meet state requirements and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It won’t be music and activities and sidewalk musicians, and you won’t sit at tables and eat, and you won’t be able to gather with friends and things like that,” said Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street. “For at least a few weeks, we’re just going to be a market market.”
The market will keep its usual hours: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. However, only vendors who offer food or farm products will be allowed. There will be no craft vendors, and no food available for on-site consumption. The market entrances will be limited to the intersections of West 10th and Iowa streets and of West 13th and Iowa streets and possibly one other location. There will be signs at each entrance detailing social-distancing requirements.
Dubuque fireworks postponed
Organizers announced Monday that they are postponing Dubuque’s 35th annual Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular until August.
Perry Mason, general manager for Radio Dubuque, said the decision to move the July 3 event at Dubuque’s A.Y. McDonald Park to Saturday, Aug. 22, was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and scheduling conflicts related to canceled air shows in other parts of the Midwest.
The event is organized by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees.