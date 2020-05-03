After 84 years, Flexsteel Industries Inc. will close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.

Organizers announced Tuesday that Dubuque Farmers Market soon will open for the season with …

Organizers announced Monday that they are postponing Dubuque’s 35th annual Fireworks & A…

Restaurants, fitness centers, malls and retail stores in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties will be pe…

Dubuque County’s largest employer plans to implement a temporary shutdown next month.

Local leaders are trying to work with state officials to get the staff and residents of a Du…

1.) Flexsteel to permanently close Dubuque manufacturing facility

2.) COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dubuque nursing home

3.) Reynolds OK reopening some businesses in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

4.) John Deere to lay off 264 from Dubuque plant

5.) Authorities: Man falls 15 feet at Dubuque school