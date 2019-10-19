A new task force formed to help decide the fate of Operation: New View has identified options for the future of the struggling Dubuque-based community action agency.
Among the possibilities identified during the group’s inaugural meeting this week are merging with another local nonprofit or dissolving Operation: New View altogether.
Committee member Laura Roussell stressed that her group has no power to decide the course for Operation: New View.
“We are not making the decision,” she said. “We are just doing the research and sharing that with the board.”
Steve Drahozal, president of the Operation: New View board, said final say actually lies with the governmental bodies that formed the organization through a 28E agreement.
“Even if we were to recommend that the 28E agreement be terminated, the board cannot do that,” he said. “That would be the partners themselves. If our partners say, ‘Yes, we can dissolve,’ the board will then have no say.”
This task force was formed after many months of trouble for Operation: New View, which was formed via a partnership between the governments of Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, as well as the City of Dubuque.
An audit earlier this year revealed that the organization ended 2018 hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. The group took another hit in August when it had to relinquish a contract with the federal Head Start program, which provided about $2.2 million annually.
A task force was formed to evaluate options for the agency’s future. Members identified seven ways forward.
The organization could hire its own executive director as a different type of nonprofit. It could also purchase management services from another nonprofit, like the East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Alternatively, it could merge with one of two contiguous community action associations. Or it could dissolve altogether or share management with another community action association, but remain independent.
For the next two weeks, task force members will judge those options on a set of criteria with special attention paid to the impacts on quality and delivery of services.
The task force initially was comprised of members of all the agency’s partner entities — except for Dubuque County. But, after pushback from the Dubuque County supervisors, Supervisor Dave Baker was added to the task force.
But Baker’s fellow Supervisor Jay Wickham said during a meeting this week that Operation: New View had a “leadership issue” that would have to change before he voted for further financial support.
“I’d be looking for new leadership both at the executive director and the board level,” Wickham said.