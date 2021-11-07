Sorry, an error occurred.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Work on a water break in East Dubuque could cause service interruptions on Monday, Nov. 8, officials said.
The city will be working on the break from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Montgomery and Clinton avenues from Sherwood Avenue to Elm Street.
Residents may experience water interruptions during that time, city staff wrote in an email.