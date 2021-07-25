To honor military heroes, U.S. 20 will be designated as the Medal of Honor Highway.
The Medal of Honor is the United States of America’s highest and most-prestigious recognition to acknowledge a soldier’s bravery. The medals are given to U.S. military service members who have shown significant acts of courage.
Iowa American Legion Riders, local officials and citizens gathered at the Chaplain Schmitt Island’s Veterans Memorial Plaza on Saturday evening for a ceremony.
“It’s nice to commemorate our comrades for the things they went through for the Medal of Honor,” said Bob Waugh, Iowa state commander for the American Legion.
Following the national anthem, various speakers talked about the symbolism of renaming the highway and a sign was unveiled that will be posted along U.S. 20 to mark its designation as the Medal of Honor Highway.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, were the individuals who removed the Iowa state flag that had been covering the sign, which received applause.
“We want to make sure history isn’t forgotten and to highlight the things that matter,” said Hinson — who brought her son Max, 10, to the ceremony.
“I just think about how meaningful this will be to the recipients of the Medal of Honor once this reaches across the country,” Hinson added.
For Koelker, she said her respect for veterans stems from her father being part of the American Legion. She said renaming the highway was a way to recognize those who fought hard for the freedom of the American people.
Dubuque was the final stop in Iowa for the Legion Riders, as the first Medal of Honor Highway ceremony was Saturday morning in Sergeant Bluff.
After the ceremony and unveiling of the highway sign, the Iowa American Legion Riders handed a Medal of Honor flag to the Illinois American Legion Riders for them to recognize the new name of the highway across the state of Illinois.
Terry Prince serves as the acting director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He is a veteran and said he was excited to be a part of Saturday’s ceremony regarding the highway.
“This shows the relationship our states have,” he said about officials from both Iowa and Illinois coming together for the ceremony.
To conclude the event, there was a 21-gun salute and a moment of silence. The veterans and government officials talked amongst themselves and walked around the memorial plaza before heading home.
“Here we have a combination of federal and state governments working together,” said Danny Sprank, a Dubuque City Council member. “This is a huge, monumental thing.”