It's almost time: Communities across the tri-state area will hold trick-or-treating this weekend.

Below is the list of notable local communities' times. Note that all but Cascade will hold trick-or-treating on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31.

Iowa

Asbury: 5:30-7 p.m.

Bellevue: 4-6 p.m.

Cascade: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Dubuque: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dyersville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Epworth: 6-7 p.m.

Farley: 5:30-7 p.m.

Guttenberg: 5-7 p.m.

Manchester: 5-7 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

Peosta: 6-7:30 p.m.

Illinois

East Dubuque: 4-6 p.m.

Galena: 5 to 7 p.m.

Wisconsin

Cuba City: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Darlington: 4-6 p.m.

Dickeyville: 5-7 p.m.

Fennimore: 3-6 p.m.

Hazel Green: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Lancaster: 3-5:30 p.m.

Platteville: 4-8 p.m.

Prairie du Chien: 5-8 p.m.

