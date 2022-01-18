MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved a measure that will continue a road improvement project on East Main Street.
The estimated $1.9 million project will cover the area along East Main from Stiles Street to McCarren Drive. It will involve a total reconstruction, including curb and gutter, water and sewer and underground electrical infrastructure from Alliant Energy. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed on the north side of the road and a 5-foot one on the south side.
The project also will aim to tackle some of the stormwater issues that occur in that area, although City Manager Tim Vick said this only will be another piece of the puzzle in ultimately resolving that problem.
“This will not solve all the storm sewer issues out there, but it is at least a step in the right direction,” he said.
City Clerk Erin Learn said 27 properties will receive assessments as part of the project, and those letters already have been sent out to impacted owners.
“Once we send out these letters, we can’t exceed these costs for the assessment,” she said. “So usually, the engineers try to estimate fairly high so there are no surprises. In the past, we’ve had luck and the assessments have come in under.”
The payments can also be stretched out over a period of 10 years, Learn added.