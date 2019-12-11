Long drive-thru lines and a confusing intersection at a Dubuque shopping center have created a traffic headache that is holding up plans to locate a popular national drive-in restaurant chain in Plaza 20.
City of Dubuque officials say they have a proposed fix that will allow plans for a Sonic Drive-In restaurant to proceed. Sonic franchisee Luke Flatin hopes the project will move forward in the spring.
“This is a normal thing,” he said. “We’re just waiting to proceed. That’s all.”
A standalone Starbucks with a drive-thru opened in February 2018 across from Dunkin’ Donuts at the corner of Dodge Street and Devon Drive.
Traffic frequently backs up at the congested intersection as customers clog drive-thru lines for both businesses, spilling out at times onto a busy Dodge Street. That can create “a significant safety issue,” according to traffic engineering firm MSA Professional Services, Inc. of Madison, Wis.
MSA project manager Ben Wilkinson said vehicles get stuck in traffic and long lines as they attempt to access businesses in the shopping center. Other motorists end up driving the wrong way or entering through exit driveways, and a frontage road leads to driver confusion.
The city engineering department hired the firm to perform a third-party review of a traffic study completed by Plaza 20.
In October, the firm recommended against any further development in Plaza 20 — including the addition of Sonic — in the shopping center until access to the frontage road at the intersection is removed.
Plaza 20 officials recently moved the entrance to Dunkin’ farther south, away from the intersection to provide better access, and added an additional southbound lane.
While that will shorten the lines created by the drive-thru locations, “it will not address a number of the additional problems that have already been identified,” Wilkinson wrote.
To alleviate traffic congestion, the firm recommended blocking access to the frontage road near Starbucks and re-routing vehicles along one of two possible routes to a relocated Starbucks’ drive-thru entrance via an alley.
The firm also recommends shutting driveway access to the plaza entrance at both Starbucks and Dunkin. They also recommend a more complete traffic study that accounts for full development of Plaza 20.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said city officials have been working with Plaza 20 officials to come to an agreement to close the frontage road and proceed with other improvements, which the city is mandating be done prior to any development taking place within the shopping center.
“Obviously, Starbucks caused a greater problem than they led us to believe they would generate,” Psihoyos said. “It surely exacerbated the problem by generating all the traffic they have, particularly during the morning.”
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council Member Luis Del Toro — whose ward includes the intersection — said the city should share some of the blame.
“I feel our approval of the design for Starbucks has played a role in what challenges exist at that intersection and hope we as a city are owning any responsibility we should share in helping remedy this situation,” Del Toro wrote.
Plaza 20 Inc. President Michael Kahle declined to provide comment for this story.
An attorney for Alf Johnson and Jo Rivela, who own and lease the Starbucks property, said his clients “are engaged in dialogue and discussions” with Plaza 20 about options to better accommodate traffic.
Flatin said, “I have no frustration toward the city or Plaza 20.”