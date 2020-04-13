BOSCOBEL, Wis. – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday evening in Grant County.
Amber Hardee, of Muscoda, and a minor child were transported to Grant County Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Hardee was traveling south on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel at approximately 5 p.m. when she drove onto the shoulder. The vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled over.
Hardee was cited with operating under suspension and failure to maintain control.