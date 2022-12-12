Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque barbershop is passing along knowledge of the trade to the next generation of barbers, as well as benefiting a good cause.
Barbers Alberto “Beto” Ramos, Jerry Weydert and Libby Freiburger all provide men’s haircuts at 999 Century Drive, near Kennedy Mall. While the shop is collectively called The Gentleman’s Shop, each of the three barbers operate under their own name: Ramos as Beto’s Cutz, Weydert as Mane Event Barber Shop and Freiburger as Fry’s Fades.
The shop has been co-owned by Ramos and Ron Avery, founder and CEO of the Avery Foundation, since June. The foundation serves cancer patients across the tri-state area.
“It started in the (barber’s) chair,” Ramos said of how he connected with Avery. “We started our relationship in the chair, and then, we got to know each other. I got a business degree at University of Dubuque, and he saw me make a jump in my career. I hope I can continue my career for as long as I can.”
Avery said the idea for The Gentleman’s Shop was to create a good experience for clients beyond just getting a haircut.
“I saw the dedication in (Ramos), and I wanted to help him get started,” Avery said. “You can’t find a good barbershop in town anymore. All of the barbers are retiring.”
The space that the shop occupies was previously owned by Weydert as his barbershop.
“This is a new phase, and I’m passing the torch on to the next generation,” he said.
Freiburger is part of that next generation, having recently graduated from Capri College.
“(Ramos) has taught me so many things, like how to keep the books,” she said.
Also, $1 from all Gentleman’s Shop haircuts goes to Avery Foundation.
“That money directly helps cancer patients,” Avery said. “That’s something these guys are willing to do, since it comes out of their pay.”
The Gentleman’s Shop operates primarily by appointment from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Ramos can be reached at 563-690-8242, Weydert at 563-582-6549 and Freiburger at 563-580-6632.
I go to Carla's Babershop in the FischervBuilding in tge 800 block of Locust st. downtown. She is open and has hundreds of clients
