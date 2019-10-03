A panel discussion on restorative justice will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Aigler Auditorium at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
The discussion will be led by Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing and panel members will include Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt, a local parole officer, and individuals who have gone through a restorative justice program, according to a press release.
The release states that restorative justice is meant to repair harm caused by a crime by emphasizing accountability and making amends.