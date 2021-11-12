The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded more than $1.5 million in grants for the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sector.
More than $150,000 of that recently went to groups in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. They were among 236 individuals and organizations to receive awards made possible through the agency’s state/federal partnerships with Arts Midwest, National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities with federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release.
Area recipients that received at least $7,500 and their projects included:
Heritage Works, $18,000, Heritage Works job support.
Dubuque County Historical Society, $18,000, Mathias Ham Historic Site programs and expanded marketing campaign.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, $15,000, contract position support.
Dubuque Museum of Art, $15,000, diversify engagement, build equity and add capacity.
Heritage Center, $10,000, 2021-22 Live at Heritage guest artist fee subsidy.
City of Dubuque Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs, $7,500, communications and grants administration assistant.
Grand Opera House, $7,500, contracted artists.
Bell Tower Theater, $7,500, artist stipends.
Creative Adventure Lab, $7,500, supporting staff and contract artists.