Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- No additional related deaths were reported between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday for the TH coverage area.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 12% for Jackson County, 8.4% for Jones County, 8% for Delaware County, 7.3% for Dubuque County and 5.3% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had five new cases in the previous 14 days.
- On Wednesday, the state provided county-level hospitalization data as of Tuesday afternoon. The data showed 12 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of four from the previous release of data for Sunday. There were three such Jones County residents, a decrease of one; two from Jackson County, unchanged; one from Clayton County, an increase of one; and none in Delaware County, a decrease of two.
- Jackson County officials reported that they expect to receive a “steady supply” of 400 vaccine doses each week during February. About half of each shipment is being targeted to people ages 65 and older. Vaccinations for school staff are scheduled for this month as well.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 989 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 326,576 by 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were 29 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 5,174.
- In Wisconsin, Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and only have until Friday, Feb. 12, to administer 2,000 doses. Appointments are open to veterans enrolled in the Tomah VAMC. To schedule appointments for today or Friday, call 800-872-8662, ext. 66274.
- Grant County Health Department officials report that a free, public COVID-19 testing site will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the National Guard armory in Platteville, 475 N. Water St. Attendees are encouraged but not required to register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Lafayette County Health Department officials reported that they do not expect to receive more first doses of the vaccine for at least a week and asked residents not to call before Feb. 22 to ask about an appointment.
- Crawford County Public Health Department officials reported that they received 100 first vaccination doses and 70 second vaccination doses. Officials are scheduling individuals using a waiting list, and those interested in being added can call 608-326-0229.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 821 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 551,871. There were 35 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,129.
In Illinois, the state reported 2,825 new cases Wednesday, along with 53 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,152,995 cases and 19,739 deaths.