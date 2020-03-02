Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Platteville, Wis.
The owners of a new salon, spa and academy in rural Dubuque share a passion for their business.
However, that might be the only thing Randi Weiland and Katlyn Peacock have in common.
“Me and Randi are complete opposites,” Peacock said with a laugh. “In terms of what we like and what we’re good at, we couldn’t be more different. I think that makes us the perfect co-owners for each other.”
Weiland and Peacock opened Zeal Salon Spa & Academy at 11938 Sherrill Road in the Sageville area in late 2019. The business offers services such as skin and hair care, spa treatments, massage therapy and life coaching.
The academy offers massage therapy training, and an esthetics training program will be added in the future.
Weiland and Peacock collectively have about three decades of experience in the industry.
Peacock serves as the director of business, while Weiland oversees the academy.
“Our No. 1 mission is to be good bosses,” Weiland said. “If you take care of your employees, they will take care of your clients.”
Zeal has four employees and nine independent contractors who work there. The owners anticipate that number will grow significantly in the future.
Zeal Salon Spa & Academy is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
The business can be reached at 563-239-1925.
MATTRESS BUSINESS OPENS
A young entrepreneur has launched a new business in Platteville, Wis., ensuring that area shoppers will still have a locally owned option for their mattress needs.
Mark Runde, 21, opened Platteville Mattress at 40 N. Chestnut St. in mid-February. The business sells inner-spring and hybrid mattresses, as well as bed frames and mattress protectors.
Runde is a student at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Despite juggling classes and owning a business, he’s convinced he is making the right decision.
“People tend to regret the things they don’t do more than the things they do,” he said.
Runde saw an opportunity for a new business after a similar one closed, creating a void in the market.
“The other competitors in town are big-name stores,” he said. “We are coming at it from a local approach, and I think people need that option. We are a small, local business, selling mattresses made in Wisconsin.”
Runde has one employee who mans the store while Runde attends classes on weekday mornings. It makes for a hectic schedule, but it seems to be paying off.
“I am seeing a lot of customers from the old store that are coming back,” he said.
Platteville Mattress is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
Platteville Mattress can be reached at 608-778-9296.
VENUE EMBRACES POP-UP WEDDINGS
A Dubuque nonprofit is aiming to share its breathtaking views with those seeking a small, intimate wedding ceremony.
Four Mounds Inn & Conference Center will begin hosting “pop-up weddings” in May, according to Executive Director Jill Courtney.
“This is a beautiful property with 60 acres overlooking the Mississippi,” said Courtney. “It really is a perfect place to have a wedding.”
Four Mounds has hosted weddings before, but officials believe the new “pop-up” concept can attract a new demographic.
Pop-up weddings are generally smaller and shorter than typical ceremonies, offering an affordable alternative for those seeking to avoid the cost and fanfare of a traditional wedding.
Courtney said the nonprofit’s leaders conferred with Dubuque-based wedding consultant Shannon Siegert before rolling out the new concept. Over time, a specific plan emerged.
Pop-up weddings at Four Mounds offer a variety of amenities, including a wedding officiant, photography session, music, cupcakes and champagne. Up to 20 guests can attend and the cost is around $1,500.
In addition to serving new couples, Courtney believes pop-up weddings will suit those hoping to renew their vows.
In the process, she hopes more people will learn about Four Mounds.
“We think this can bring more awareness to Four Mounds and help promote the programming that we do here,” she said.
Four Mounds was founded in 1987. The organization aims to preserve its land, serve the community and educate youth and other local residents.
Those interested in pop-up weddings can call Four Mounds at 563-556-1908.