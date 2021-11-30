DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A tool that the City of Dyersville relies on to drive economic development might not be around for much longer, prompting concern from city staff.
The tax-increment-financing program might be coming to a close, at least according to some of the rumblings coming from Des Moines.
During a discussion during which City Council members unanimously approved the annual TIF appropriations to local development projects, Mayor Jim Heavens asked City Administrator Mick Michel about the future of the program.
“I think they’re looking at ending TIF,” Michel said of the Legislature.
Michel stressed how valuable a tool TIF has been for the city.
“Without TIF, you wouldn’t have a lot of these projects — if any, at all,” Michel said. “As you can see, tax-increment financing is a very important economic development tool. Without it, I think Iowa could see some decrease in new business activity as a result.”
Evidence of TIF’s success can be seen in Dyersville’s downtown, industrial park and commercial properties, Michel said.
Previously, the Legislature voiced concerns about TIF being abused, which has led to talks of paring down or getting rid of the program.
“We use tax-increment financing the right way — we have guidelines established and follow those guidelines that the council established back in 2016,” Michel said.
Heavens said in the long run, these TIF agreements also benefit the school systems and county because once the TIF agreements expire, the full amount of the taxes go right back to those entities.