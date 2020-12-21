After waiting in line with other volunteers, Dan Hammel held out a container for portions of ham, mashed potatoes and corn. He carried the containers off to place them in a box, and took his place at the end of the line.
“Me and a buddy of mine will be delivering (meals) up to Ecumenical Tower,” Hammel said.
Hammel and a couple dozen other volunteers spent Sunday morning packing boxes with meals at United Automobile Workers Local 94, in Dubuque, preparing for the annual Christmas dinner delivery by local labor union members.
The deliveries by the United Labor Participation Committee and the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest food bank are usually held in conjunction with an annual in-person dinner and toy giveaway event for low-income and older residents at the Masonic Temple in Dubuque.
The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the in-person event this year.
“It’s just been such a different year — nothing is the same,” said Tom Townsend, an event organizer.
Townsend is the business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Dubuque and president of the Dubuque Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. He has volunteered for labor’s Christmas dinner event for decades. He spoke about canceling this year’s in-person event and concentrating on only meal deliveries, as volunteers continued to pack boxes Sunday morning.
“The way everything has operated (this year) is so much different,” he said. “The years when we were doing (the in-person dinner) at the Masonic Temple, the most we ever did was about 400 deliveries out of here and about 600 meals at the Masonic Temple — so 1,000. This year, we have 500 deliveries out of here. This year, with COVID, there was just no way we could do the big gathering. We’ve had some calls from people who are disappointed that we’re not doing the toys or that we’re not having that meal. It’s a struggle. We’re doing the best we can in the environment that we’re in.”
Although the in-person gathering meant fewer meals were served, Townsend said the needs in the community have risen because of the economic impacts of the pandemic.
“There is an obvious need,” he said. “We’re giving more food at our food giveaways (at Dubuque Area Labor Harvest), we’re doing more food at our breakfasts than we ever had.”
Donations from local labor unions pay for the food — including about 300 pounds of ham this year.
“We basically send a letter out to all the different locals saying what we’re doing,” Townsend said. “This year, the response has been really good. We’ve gotten enough money to pay for the dinner, without any questions.”
Hammel prepared to deliver nearly 70 meals to Ecumenical Tower.
“Usually, we take them into the kitchen and the (residents) are down there,” he said. “This year, we just go to the front door, because of the pandemic.”
Hammel said the annual deliveries are a highlight of his Christmas season.
“It makes you feel good because you’re helping people,” he said. “I look forward to it every year.”