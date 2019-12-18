SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, there will be adaptive sports opportunities, featuring one sport.
Thursday
Movement-themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Movement-themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Toy-themed Storytime, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three stations at this monthly arts and crafts program. For those in kindergarten and older.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St 1 p.m. Kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. New singers and instrumentalists welcome to sit in.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Copies of the book will be available at the Asbury branch but can be sent to other branches. December title: Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime.”
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Grant Regional Health Center Blood Drive, 2 p.m., Grant Regional Health Center, 507 S. Monroe St., Lancaster, Wis. The Education Center at the Old Clinic.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W.,
815-281-1041.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Holiday Wine Tasting, 6 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Complimentary appetizers and samples of wine from producers and regions from around the world. Bottles of wine also will be available for purchase.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/
InternationalTravel
ClubDubuqueArea.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Xavier Bingo, Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive Jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.