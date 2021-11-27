A major restoration project of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque church on Iowa Street yielded an unexpected surprise: a 136-year-old time capsule.
The restoration of the former German Methodist Episcopal Church is a joint effort of the church, HeritageWorks and Gronen. HeritageWorks CEO Duane Hagerty and Gronen Project Manager Terri Droessler have worked closely with the church’s board and committees toward a March completion date.
The tin box was placed underneath the cornerstone on June 14, 1885, according to documents found inside. It was unearthed this month by Gronen masons working on the building.
“It was just crazy because at first I didn’t even really know it was there,” said one of the masons, Nick Carr. “Denny (Droessler, the masonry consultant) and I got to the cornerstone. We opened the top of it, and the tin was in there.”
Marian Maciej-Hiner, the president of the Board of Trustees of the church, experienced a well of emotion she wasn’t expecting when she viewed the items inside the box.
“I was surprised at how I teared up,” she said. “It was emotional thinking that members of the church were thinking about the future and buried this knowing it would eventually be found.”
Inside the small box were some German publications, including a Sunday school pamphlet, a newspaper and a journal called “Haus und Herd” (Home and Hearth); the broadsheet Dubuque Sunday Times; and a letter signed by the church’s secretary, Fred J. Wirth. There was also a 5-cent piece and a $5 Wisconsin Territories note endorsed by Wirth.
Wirth’s letter mentioned the population of “the beautiful city” of Dubuque (32,000), the cost of building the church ($4,000) and that the church had gained $2,400 from the sale of its old church building on Clay Street (now Central Avenue) to Ehrhart Muntz.
In today’s dollars, the cost to construct the church was just more than $114,000, and the sale of the old church building brought in $68,434.
Hagerty made the connection with Muntz right away.
“The Muntz building on Central is still there,” he said. “He probably bought buildings up and down that block and tore them down to build.”
The Unitarian Universalist Church project began work on site in June, although plans had been in the works through committees since 2017.
“We will bring the building back to its original historic state,” said Hagerty. “That’s the plan. The belfry, which was long gone, is going to be reconstructed and replicated. The corner of the building had settled. We think that’s one of the reasons the belfry came down is because it settled, and then a storm took it down. But it had been in disrepair”
Dubuque resident John Butler, who at the time of the planning was chairman of the board at HeritageWorks, had brought a photo of the original church to Hagerty.
“He asked me, ‘How can we go about starting the planning to go back to this?’” Hagerty said. “And that’s how it started.”
Maciej-Hiner said the plan is to return the contents of the time capsule to the building, along with some present-day additions.
“We have to decide what we want to add to it,” she said. “It’s interesting they didn’t include something like a list of church members, so that might be something we will want to do.”
This time capsule differs from many, according to Hagerty.
“Usually, people get access to a time capsule because they’re tearing a building down,” he noted. “It’s part of the demolition. We’re tearing down to build back up, so that’s a good story. When it’s put back in, (the church) can tell their story and have it in the cornerstone as well.”
There still are some mysteries that the time capsule holds, such as why money from the Wisconsin Territories was included in the box when, by 1885, Iowa had been a state for decades.
“It could have been the money they were still using,” Hagerty said. “The Federal Reserve wasn’t around yet.”
Maciej-Hiner said the church family has grown exponentially with the project and discovery of the time capsule.
“It feels like there’s this family of people now,” she said. “It’s expanding the connection with this amazing project on so many levels.”
As Carr and Denny Droessler pried open the box, fellow masons Travis Klinkhammer, Zack Droessler, Russ Shaffer and Karsyn Bartell gathered around.
“It was just cool to be the first person to open that (box) in 136 years,” Carr said. “When I do masonry, I always leave little Easter eggs, like writing my name behind a wall and stuff like that. But you never think about who might see it a hundred years later. I wondered what went through the minds of the masons who put it there. They’re thinking, ‘Somebody’s gonna find this one day,’ and I got to be the one to do that. I just feel extremely lucky to be able to be a part of it.”
Maciej-Hiner is excited about the new family the church has acquired, both in the present and in the past through the discovery of the time capsule, and is looking forward to seeing the results of everybody’s hard work in the spring.
“It will be the gem of Jackson Park,” she said.