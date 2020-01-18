PEOSTA, Iowa — The owners of a longtime Cascade bowling alley destroyed by fire last year have announced plans to build a similar business in Peosta.
Dave Pettera said Friday that work on the “family entertainment center” will begin this spring at a site on Commercial Court. He hopes to open it by Thanksgiving.
While Pettera said he is excited to launch a project in Peosta, which is growing rapidly, it means leaving his business’ longtime home of Cascade behind.
“We had to make some hard decisions,” he said. “Looking into a different community is not easy. Our hearts said to rebuild in the community of Cascade, but the (finances and demographics) just didn’t work.”
Pettera’s previous business, Cascade Lanes & Lounge, caught fire in August. The business — as well as an attached Happy Joe’s Pizza — sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and has been closed ever since.
Pettera, who operated the business with his wife, Tracie, immediately vowed to rebuild. But the project carries a $3 million price tag.
“It was too large of an investment to put in a small community,” Pettera said, referring to Cascade.
While Peosta is slightly smaller than Cascade in terms of population, it has grown significantly in recent decades.
“The population within 20 minutes (of Peosta) is 59,000 people,” Pettera said. “We’ve had some different studies going on. The demographic is right because there’s not a whole lot of family entertainment options in that area.”
The business will feature 12 bowling lanes, outdoor patio seating and an arcade. Pettera said the proximity to Northeast Iowa Community College, Peosta’s industrial park and U.S. 20 will be advantageous.
Twenty to 30 employees likely will be hired.
The new venture will have a restaurant component, but Pettera said it is too soon to say whether that will be another Happy Joe’s.
“We’re exploring that option,” he said. “We’re looking at other options as well.”
Cascade Mayor Greg Staner said city officials worked hard to entice Pettera to stick around.
“We will always be pursuing businesses to come to Cascade,” Staner said. “We worked really hard to put a nice package together to (encourage Pettera) to stay in Cascade. This is his choice.”
Now, city leaders will focus on finding another use for the former bowling alley site, located on First Avenue East.
“I hope that he is able to sell the ground to another developer to bring something else to Cascade,” Staner said.
City of Peosta officials issued a press release Friday announcing the development. City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the city “could not be more thrilled” with the development.
She said city officials have not awarded any tax or other incentives to the project.
“There could be, but none have been formalized right now,” she said.
Baethke said the developers still must apply for a building permit for the project.