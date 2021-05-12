A pair of local students have been selected as winners of National Merit $2,500 scholarships in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The local scholarship winners are Luke Kotz, a student at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, and Nicole Johnson, a student at Galena (Ill.) High School.
They are among 2,500 designees chosen from about 16,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corp. program. Winners of the $2,500 scholarships are “judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies” among finalists in each state, according to a press release.
By the end of this year’s program, about 7,500 finalists will have been named Merit Scholars and awarded scholarships.