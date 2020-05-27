Police said a man assaulted a 9-year-old with a belt and inadvertently hit him in the eye, fracturing a bone and necessitating a surgery “to prevent possible blindness in his eye.”
Travis M. Sumner Sr., 36, of Hiawatha, Iowa, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging child endangerment with serious bodily injury.
Court documents made publicly available Tuesday said police responded at about noon Monday to 908 Rhomberg Ave. after receiving a report of “a disturbance between a juvenile and an adult.” They found the boy — Sumner’s son — with a swollen-shut eye and other injuries, and he was taken by ambulance to Mercy.
At the hospital, the boy was found to also have “large, red welts” on his back, chest, thighs and arm, according to the documents. Doctors also determined that he had multiple fractures to his left orbital bone and blood pooling behind that eye. A doctor advised that the boy needed to be transferred to Iowa City for surgery to prevent possible blindness.
Police reported that Sumner was disciplining the boy by making him do push-ups and sit-ups when the boy ran from the house on Rhomberg Avenue. Sumner told police that as he caught up with the boy and reached out to stop him, he “inadvertently struck” the child in the eye, according to the documents.
Sumner then “drug” the boy back into the residence and “attempted to whip (him) on the butt,” but the boy was trying to get away, leading to him “being struck in various locations on his body with the belt,” the documents state.