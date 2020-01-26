The governmental entities tasked with managing the finances of the floundering Operation: New View Community Action Agency recently closed in on a plan to repay about $264,000 of the agency’s debt.
Dubuque County supervisors, who are among the four governmental entities who have partnered to operate the organization, believe Operation: New View has been burdened with debt for years due to lack of financial control and oversight.
“It originates from maybe not filing all of the financial reports,” Supervisor Ann McDonough said during a recent meeting. “The debt is from maybe not doing some of the administrative things correctly.”
Operation: New View is a nonprofit organization that serves low-income families in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties. The organization helps administer initiatives such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps families qualify for weatherization services.
The agency’s board is considering a merger with another community action agency. However, Operation: New View’s debt load must be resolved before that can occur.
Supervisors from all three counties, as well as representatives from the City of Dubuque, considered three options to repay the debt. Ultimately, local officials recommended that Dubuque County and the city each shoulder 35% of the burden, while Jackson and Delaware counties each take 15%.
The other two options had about half of the debt falling on Dubuque County.
“We want the services to continue,” said McDonough. “I think we might want to find the spirit of compromise to make these budgets, otherwise we are all going to go back, and we’re going to get the worst-case scenario.”
Operation: New View owes money to both LIHEAP and Head Start, a program that promotes school readiness. However, it might be possible to have some of the debts waived, according to Supervisor Dave Baker.
“At least on the Head Start side, the closer we get to the merger, the more likely it will happen,” he said.
Government officials spent part of the meeting deliberating whether to prioritize paying off $22,000 to a former financial adviser, who deposited personal money into the company without permission.
Baker said he believes the adviser gave the organization $22,000 of his own money in order to shield the financial problems Operation: New View was facing and potentially receive a promotion.
The money cannot be repaid through federal or state dollars, but can be paid through private donations or by the governmental agencies.
“We are going to take care of our weatherization clients before we pay this $22,000 back because even though we acknowledge it went in, it was not approved and it should not have been done this way,” Baker said. “But I think in fairness, he will get his money back. But he is not first on the list.”