Creative Grass Cutting
Shawn Thiele and his daughter Natalie show their latest lawn design at their home in Platteville, Wis., on Friday.

 Stephen Gassman

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Thiele family’s yard in front of their house in Platteville stands out from their neighbors’.

Shawn Thiele and his daughter, Natalie, 12, have mowed a large football onto their front lawn, as well as a “W.”

