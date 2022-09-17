PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Thiele family’s yard in front of their house in Platteville stands out from their neighbors’.
Shawn Thiele and his daughter, Natalie, 12, have mowed a large football onto their front lawn, as well as a “W.”
“Natalie and I were talking about doing something this summer, like a beach and a sun, but it never materialized,” Shawn said. “So we were thinking about what to do for fall, and we decided to do football, and we’re Wisconsin Badger fans.”
The family has been creating pictures with a mower in their lawn for years. Over a decade ago, Shawn said a kickball field was mowed into their backyard for his adult son, Colin, and his friend to play games. The field got more elaborate over the years, with a fence and foul poles.
In 2016, Natalie told her father she wanted to make a design in their front yard, which consists of a hill sloping toward the street. The Thieles’ yard then read “Team USA” for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Over the years, the two have also done Olympics rings and a jack-o’-lantern for Halloween.
After the Thieles settle on an idea for their yard, the design process starts with Natalie drawing out the idea.
“We write it out on paper, and then we take it out on the yard and mark it,” she said.
Shawn — who works for Medical Associates in Dubuque — said he then “play acts” mowing the lawn to ensure he can cut the design correctly. Then, he sets his push mower at a lower setting to cut. While he mows, Natalie sweeps up the grass.
“Once you cut it, you can’t go back,” Shawn said with a laugh. “... We typically maintain it for two or three weeks before we let it grow back,” Shawn said of designs. “But we might let this (football) one stay through September.”
The family has also created designs when their yard is blanketed in snow. This has included a shamrock one year when a heavy snowfall hit in March, and the two dug out the design with shovels before spray-painting the shamrock’s outline to help it stand out.
“My favorite part is once we’re done and look at it and say, ‘Hey, this is really cool,’” Natalie said. “’Look at what hard work we did.’”
Shawn said no one has ever asked him to do their yards with a design, but a lot of people have commented on the Thieles’ yard. He noted that his neighbors like to guess what design is being made when he and Natalie are outside creating it.
“I enjoy the time together,” he said. “I hope the kids remember it.”
Next up, Shawn and Natalie have been thinking about a lawn design for a Santa head once December rolls around, but they have not yet figured out how to best create it.
“We’re getting more elaborate,” Shawn said. “It’s a challenge creatively.”
