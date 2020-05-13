MCGREGOR, Iowa — Authorities said an estimated 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater entered the Mississippi River Tuesday from McGregor’s wastewater treatment plant.
“The city’s wastewater operator said the discharge probably began early Tuesday morning when a valve plugged with rags,” according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
It estimated that 10,000 gallons of wastewater flowed through the yard “of a nearby summer home” before entering the river on the south side of town. The issue was corrected by 8 a.m.
The DNR urges people to keep children and pets away from the area for the next 48 hours.
In an online announcement, the City of McGregor said the overflow was “caused by disposable wipes and latex gloves being flushed, resulting in clogged equipment at the plant. This can also lead to backed-up sewage in basements. The city urges you to disinfect, but please do not flush these items down toilets.”