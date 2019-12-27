LANCASTER, Wis. — A bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would permit law enforcement agencies to hire a company to transport people who have been placed in protective custody while experiencing a mental health crisis.
Proponents in southwest Wisconsin, including two state lawmakers, say the proposal would ease the burden on resource-strapped departments as they navigate the hurdles of ferrying detainees to the state’s only facility required to accept such patients — a process that can take more than 12 hours per trip.
“It is very time-consuming and resource-intensive,” said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, who testified this month before an Assembly committee at the state Capitol. “It’s definitely a concern for local government.”
Currently, law enforcement agencies must use at least one and sometimes two staff to escort detainees to a facility for a medical evaluation before undertaking the trip to Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. People in protective custody have not been charged with a crime or arrested, but they nonetheless are transported in a squad car by a uniformed officer.
In 2018, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department conducted nine emergency detention transports to Winnebago and 16 to other facilities where mental health crisis beds were available. None of the latter institutions were located in Grant County.
The bill would permit the transport of detainees by another law enforcement agency, ambulance provider or third-party vendor and opens the possibility of reimbursement for the transport of Medicaid beneficiaries.
“It’s incredibly costly for emergency detention transports, especially southwest Wisconsin,” said bill co-sponsor Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green. “Hopefully, it would free up the time that our local law enforcement would spend transporting people to Winnebago.”
Another co-sponsor, Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, observed that the experience of sitting in a squad car for several hours can be traumatic for a person in crisis.
Groups such as Disability Rights Wisconsin and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin advised that the proposal should include standards for contracted workers, such as crisis intervention training, and safeguards that protect the rights of those being transported.
Novak is optimistic the bipartisan legislation will see enactment. Nearly 50 lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have signed on to the bill.
Although he is not listed as a co-sponsor, Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said he also supports the measure.