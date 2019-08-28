A prominent Dubuque County Republican has launched a bid for a statehouse office.
Jennifer Smith, 46, on Tuesday announced her candidacy for the Iowa Senate District 50 seat. The position, currently held by Democrat Pam Jochum, covers the city of Dubuque and will appear on the ballot in November 2020.
“I feel it’s very important to do service in your community, and I feel this is a way that I can really offer new thoughts and new ideas to the city of Dubuque that has been so good to me,” said Smith.
Meanwhile Jochum, a former president of the Iowa Senate, is preparing a run for another term. She said the competition will be good for Iowans.
“That’s what we’re supposed to have, is opponents,” Jochum said. “It’s supposed to be a contest of ideas, and hopefully that’s what (Smith) plans to do.”
Smith, an economics professor at Loras College, is the former head of the Dubuque County Republican Party and is a current member of the state central committee. Both those positions are elected.
If chosen for state-level office, her primary focuses would include education, addressing quality-of-life issues and workforce development.
A key component of the latter priority is determining why youth are leaving Iowa — specifically Dubuque — and what needs to be done to keep them there.
“They graduate and they leave the city,” Smith said. “One of the things I want to work on is, how do we keep the youth in Dubuque? We need to focus on how do we keep them here and how do we attract more young people?”
She said she also hopes to focus on health issues.
“I’m talking about life, both prior to birth and on the end-of-life aspect,” Smith said.
Smith holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois State University, as well as a Ph.D. in economics from Northern Illinois University. She lives in Dubuque with her dog, and her parents also live in the community.
She said her brother’s children helped spur her political involvement.
“They are a big reason I’m involved in politics,” she said. “When I’m concerned about where the world is headed and our country is headed, I think about them.”
Jochum noted several accomplishments during her lengthy legislative career. She floor-managed the 2007 bill that provided the state’s most-recent minimum wage increase, helped expand health care access and early childhood education and helped Dubuque secure funding for flood mitigation and the Crescent Community Health Center. She said she has the “energy and willingness” to keep working on issues such as Medicaid, tax reform and gun safety.
“I do believe that gun safety regulations are something that’s on a lot of people’s minds today,” Jochum said. “I’m quite concerned about gun violence and how (it impacts communities).”