MAQUOKETA, Iowa — When Becky Sonstegard strolled into Maquoketa Community Cupboard eight years ago, she simply was trying to find a place for her daughters to volunteer.
She couldn’t have imagined that one action eventually would result in her leading the operation.
“They needed volunteer credits, so I went to drop them off,” Sonstegard said. “I planned on just helping out one day, but that didn’t work out.”
Sonstegard currently serves as the volunteer director of Maquoketa Community Cupboard. Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has devoted 30 to 40 hours per week to the facility, managing funds, ordering food and packaging meals for safe distribution to residents.
What started as a small gesture to the community has turned into a full-time endeavor for Sonstegard, but she doesn’t mind. Volunteering is in her family’s blood.
“We were raised to help others,” Sonstegard said. “This is a lot of work, but it’s good work. And, I get to meet a lot of people and talk to them.”
The Maquoketa resident’s eight-year tenure at the pantry largely has been defined by an unwillingness to say “no.”
When asked if she could come in for a day, she said, “yes.”
When asked to handle food purchases for the pantry, she obliged.
When asked to fill in for the director while he went on vacation, she said, “OK.”
It didn’t surprise her when they eventually asked her to run the place.
“The old director used to joke with me that he could leave now that I was there,” Sonstegard said. “Turned out he was serious. He was moving out of town and wanted me to take over.”
Sonstegard has served as director of Maquoketa Community Cupboard for the past 18 months.
A fair portion of that time has been spent responding to the pandemic. While the pantry has handled the situation well, Sonstegard said, she fears the impact to the economy could reduce donations.
No matter what happens, though, Sonstegard intends for her, and her entire family, to be there for the organization.
“When they brought me on, they brought on a whole family,” she said. “I want to teach my kids ... I want them to learn to give to others.”
Neil Harrison, president of Maquoketa Community Cupboard, said Sonstegard has become an essential part of the food pantry’s survival.
“She has devoted an incredible amount of her own time to the community cupboard,” Harrison said. “She truly is a selfless individual.”