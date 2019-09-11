SINSINAWA, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured and a child was possibly injured in a crash last week in Grant County.
Brittany L. Huffracker, 30, of Marion, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Her 7-year-old son also was taken to the hospital because he had “possible injuries.”
The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 11 near Fairplay Road northwest of Sinsinawa. The release states that Sally L. Wiegel, 34, of Shullsburg, was eastbound when she “quickly applied her brakes” to avoid a vehicle turning onto Fairplay. Brittany Huffracker’s vehicle rear-ended Wiegel’s vehicle.