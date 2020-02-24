HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — For Haley Wright, a leader is a person who demonstrates kindness and helps others.
Through her school activities, she aims to repay the compassion southwest Wisconsin residents have demonstrated to her family during its time of need.
“It pays to give back to your community,” said Haley, 17. “They will come help you out when you need them.”
A senior at Southwestern High School, she serves as the co-president of Leo Club, the youth organization of Lions Clubs International.
The club oversees volunteer events and fundraisers, generally monthly, and Haley has been a member since her freshman year.
Whether it is raking leaves for community members in the fall or making gift bags for sports referees, she is present to assist, said Joe Vogt, student needs facilitator and Leo Club advisor.
“You don’t have to worry about her not showing up,” he said. “She is a girl that if she is going to do it, she does it.”
High school math teacher Emily Herbst, who formerly advised Leo Club, recalled Wright’s dependability and desire to help her peers.
“She was one of the kids who was an advisor of students in the same way I was advisor of the club,” Herbst said.
While a member of the school’s basketball team, Haley also partook in the annual bell-ringing campaign to collect money for the Salvation Army.
Last year, the team broke into two groups outside the Platteville Walmart.
“We decided we were going to have a sing-off with the other group,” she said.
They filled the parking lot with renditions of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
“We actually got a lot of people who said they weren’t going to donate, but they saw us and they said they had to,” Haley said.
Her passion for service is motivated in part by a desire to emulate the goodwill shown to her family by the community.
Haley’s mother, Tina Wright, underwent cancer treatment last year and Haley recalls the multitude of casseroles and gifts her family received.
“It was the whole community, honestly. People through the school. People who were our neighbors,” Haley said. “You never realize how much the community really cares for you in these small towns, but we’re all together when disaster strikes.”