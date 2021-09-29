An incumbent Dubuque City Council member and his three challengers squared off this week during a candidate forum, laying out their respective visions for the city.
The comments came during a primary candidate forum held by the Dubuque League of Women Voters ahead of the Tuesday, Oct. 5, primary election. The top two vote-getters in the at-large City Council race will move on to the Nov. 2 election. (The forum also featured mayoral candidates, and they were featured in a story in Tuesday’s edition.)
During the forum, the incumbent — at-large Council Member Ric Jones — framed himself as the most-experienced candidate, who was looking to continue the city’s positive trajectory.
“I’ve been on the council for 16 years,” he said. “I’m proud of my work here. In a nutshell, we’re going to maintain a safe community, work on COVID(-19) recovery and invest in infrastructure, which is the foundation for a successful city.”
Jones worked for more than 30 years for the Dubuque Fire Department before retiring, and he also has served as the manager of Northeast Iowa Community College’s paramedic education program.
Challenger Tim Flynn came out in open opposition to Jones, asserting that he and the rest of the City Council are out of touch with the opinions of the general populace in Dubuque.
“First of all, I’m not a politician,” said Flynn, a master gardener and landscaper. “And everybody up there on the council right now, they’re politicians. If they don’t say they are politicians, they’re certainly acting like it.”
If elected, Flynn vowed that he would survey residents on every issue that comes before the council and vote according to what residents most support.
“Everybody’s voice needs to be heard,” he said.
Candidate Michaela Freiburger, who serves as the chairwoman of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council, spoke of her support for increasing healthy food access to residents in the community, along with promoting increased housing options and taking steps to address the city’s impact on climate change.
“I continue to find ways to integrate what I do as my profession, as well as my volunteer opportunities, to make a better, viable, just and equitable community for all,” said Freiburger, who is coordinator for Dubuque County Energy District and a consultant for Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center
Freiburger left the debate about an hour prior to it ending. She said on social media on Tuesday morning that “I had to end my call short due to much needed time with my 7-year old.”
Candidate Louis Mihalakis argued that, if elected, he would work to replace multiple city staff that he labeled as unqualified for their current positions, specifically pointing out the city’s Housing and Community Development Department.
“I believe the city is in a dysfunctional way,” said Mihalakis, the owner of Ace Construction LLC. “We have people in positions that don’t belong in those positions.”
In 2015, city officials declined to grant Mihalakis a license to operate a used-appliance sales and repair shop, citing the “good moral character” clause in city ordinance. City staff said, at the time, Mihalakis had been a repeat violator of city ordinances for several years involving multiple properties. He also was convicted of a federal drug charge in 2001.
The candidates were asked about how they would address the city’s ongoing workforce shortage and the cost of living.
Jones said the city can work to assist residents in getting back to work by increasing the availability of child care options. He also pointed to increasing the availability of public transportation.
“If you are a single parent, and you’ve got child care obligations, you can’t join the workforce until you figure out what you can do with your child,” he said.
Mihalakis said he believes the city doesn’t have a workforce problem and that jobs are available for those seeking employment.
“If you are looking for a job, there are plenty of them out there,” he said.
Flynn echoed Mihalakis’ sentiments, arguing that he opposes any policy by the city that could encourage residents to become reliant on government financial assistance programs.
“I believe in programs, but I don’t believe in keeping people reliant on big government programs for an X amount of time,” Flynn said. “Right now, we are seeing some of the highest-paying, open jobs in Dubuque that we have ever seen.”
Freiburger stressed her support for utilizing public-private partnerships to increase the city’s amount of affordable housing, along with advocating for communitywide programs that increase neighborhood food security.
“We need to empower our neighbors, not just talk with them,” she said.
Throughout the forum, Flynn and Jones clashed on multiple issues, including Jones criticizing Flynn’s proposed approach to governance.
“Our job on the council is to know more about the issues than the citizens know,” Jones said. “To try to ask everybody what they think about something and then vote on what they think is governing by soundbite, and that doesn’t work.”
In response to Jones’ criticisms, Flynn argued that council members do not do enough to take into consideration the thoughts of the general public.
“As you’ve heard from a couple of candidates or council members, too, you got to see how condescending they were to certain answers,” Flynn said. “I won’t be condescending to you. I’m going to be on an equal level with everybody.”