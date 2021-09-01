Increased access to brain health resources, additional academic supports and new transportation offerings are among Dubuque Community Schools officials’ plans to spend about $22.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
“We’ll want to use all the federal dollars that we have access to because that’s what’s best for our kids,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
District leaders recently released a detailed plan outlining the initiatives being funded with the help of federal COVID-19 relief dollars to support students as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan focuses on helping students recover academically, addressing brain health needs, addressing barriers faced by some students and connecting families and the community with the schools.
The district has until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend the federal funds. Rheingans noted that district leaders will continue updating their plans for the dollars as needed.
“We will always look at these programs, and the plan today may not look the same in two years,” Rheingans said. “We may have started some new initiatives; … we may end some that aren’t getting us to the outcome we had hoped for.”
Brain health needs
Several initiatives currently in the works focus on social-emotional learning and brain health, an area that Rheingans said came up frequently as officials had conversations about how to spend the relief dollars.
Indeed, in a survey of more than 1,800 parents, teachers and other stakeholders, 67.2% of respondents said they would like to see the district use the federal funds on support for mental health services — the most frequently selected option.
One initiative in the district’s plan seeks to establish brain health rooms at the district’s high schools to give students a space to work on self-regulation, reduce their anxiety and talk with a qualified person “who can provide support and connect them to community resources when necessary.”
Mimi Holesinger, the district’s director of behavior and learning supports, said the brain health rooms likely would be staffed with a licensed social worker who could help students navigate their emotions, strategize steps forward and potentially refer them for additional services if needed.
“We’re seeing a lot of kids with increased anxiety coming back from COVID, so that would be a great spot, just a safe place where someone can go,” Holesinger said.
Also in the district’s plan is a community resource center to help coordinate educational, developmental, health and other services for families. Holesinger said the center would serve families districtwide and would likely also be staffed by a social worker.
“It would be kind of a one-stop-shop for a family that was in need of resources, and maybe not even aware of what was available or what resources they might be needing at the time,” she said.
Academics and engagement
Initiatives aimed at addressing unfinished learning include the addition of Core + teachers to support elementary students who need it and operation of the district’s virtual learning program this year.
The district also has added four additional teachers to serve as math and English/language arts interventionists at the high school level to provide support for students with unfinished learning in those subjects. The district also will look to kick off additional after-school tutoring to support students struggling in class.
Rheingans noted that district leaders sought to offer students means of support they can access at a variety of times — both inside and outside of the traditional school day and year.
Other efforts include summer school outreach and after-school tutoring for English-language learners and additional transportation options for students at Title I schools, which have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
The latter effort would include providing vans to pick up students and drop them off and adding additional bus loops in surrounding neighborhoods. Typically, elementary students who live within 2 miles of their school cannot ride the bus, so officials would look at places they could pick up students within that boundary.
Rheingans said district leaders look to operate that initiative as a pilot this year to see how well it works, noting that officials have talked about trying to remove transportation barriers for students for some time now.
“This is really the first time we’ve had the resources to do that,” Rheingans said.
District leaders also look to build up family engagement, reconnect business and community partners with schools and re-establish and enhance mentoring opportunities through other initiatives.
“We know that education doesn’t just happen in the school building, from a teacher to a student, that we need families involved in that, we need our community involved in that,” Rheingans said.